Azerbaijan resumes oil exports to Spain in November 2025
Azerbaijan resumed exports of oil and petroleum products to Spain in November 2025 after a break in December 2024. In November, Azerbaijan exported over 82,576 tons of crude oil and bitumen-derived products to Spain, valued at $38.58 million. This compares to nearly 250,396 tons valued at $143 million from January to November 2024.
