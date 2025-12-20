Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 20, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to December 18.

The official rate for $1 is 697,097 rials, while one euro is valued at 817,010 rials. On December 18 the euro was priced at 815,203 rials.

Currency Rial on December 20 Rial on December 18 1 US dollar USD 697,097 693,933 1 British pound GBP 932,428 929,119 1 Swiss franc CHF 876,714 873,031 1 Swedish króna SEK 75,242 74,583 1 Norwegian krone NOK 68,830 67,922 1 Danish krone DKK 109,359 109,110 1 Indian rupee INR 7,782 7,674 1 UAE Dirham AED 189,815 188,954 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,268,604 2,261,441 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 248,792 247,594 100 Japanese yen JPY 442,782 446,011 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 89,568 89,191 1 Omani rial OMR 1,811,655 1,804,074 1 Canadian dollar CAD 505,802 503,030 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 401,389 400,811 1 South African rand ZAR 41,608 41,449 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,282 16,239 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,676 8,625 1 Qatari riyal QAR 191,510 190,641 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 53,204 52,950 1 Syrian pound SYP 63 63 1 Australian dollar AUD 461,061 458,433 1 Saudi riyal SAR 185,893 185,049 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,853,981 1,845,566 1 Singapore dollar SGD 539,396 537,441 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 570,053 568,013 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 22,517 22,420 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 332 330 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 486,146 479,401 1 Libyan dinar LYD 128,601 128,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 98,995 98,516 100 Thai baht THB 2,218,328 2,205,519 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 170,972 169,743 1,000 South Korean won KRW 471,816 470,408 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 983,212 978,749 1 euro EUR 817,010 815,203 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 134,670 134,879 1 Georgian lari GEL 258,791 257,475 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 41,710 41,571 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,562 10,479 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 237,918 236,031 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 410,068 408,195 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,189,183 1,197,867 1 Tajik somoni TJS 75,745 75,368 1 Turkmen manat TMT 198,630 197,867 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,490 2,544

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,285,963 rials and $1 costs 1,097,222 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 893,730 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 762,557 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.30 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.50-1.53 million rials.

