Iran, Azerbaijan team up to boost cargo traffic at Astara border crossing

Iran Materials 20 December 2025 11:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iran, Azerbaijan team up to boost cargo traffic at Astara border crossing

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Iran and Azerbaijan have coordinated efforts to increase cargo traffic at the Astara customs border checkpoint, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, visited the Astara customs border crossing and met with officials from the Azerbaijani customs service.

During the meeting, officials discussed ways to simplify and accelerate the passage of trucks at the Astara border crossing. They also reached an agreement to increase the number of trucks passing through and to reduce waiting times for exported goods.

To note, cargo traffic at the Astara border nexus generally experiences a marked uptick as the fiscal year approaches its conclusion.

