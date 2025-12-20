Turkmenistan focuses on number of multilateral co-op core domains in Japan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov identified green transition, hydrogen energy, and transport connectivity as key areas for multilateral cooperation between Central Asia and Japan, Trend reports via the Turkmen Government.

The statement was made at the “Central Asia-Japan” Summit in Tokyo on December 20. Speaking at the event, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of expanding economic and investment cooperation and noted Turkmenistan’s long-standing partnerships with major Japanese companies, including ITOCHU, Mitsubishi, Kawasaki, Sumitomo, Toyo, Sojitz, Komatsu, and Toyota.

He highlighted the region’s substantial resource potential for developing relations with Japan and stressed priorities such as human capital development, education, and youth training in the Japanese language.

Participants discussed raising the six-party partnership to a new level, covering political dialogue, interregional cooperation, business development, and humanitarian exchanges.

Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, partnership building, and human capital development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel