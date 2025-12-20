Kazakhstan, Japan outline plans to develop Middle Corridor infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 20. Kazakhstan and Japan are outlining plans to deepen cooperation on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), with a focus on logistics infrastructure and customs modernization, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

Speaking during talks in Japan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Central Asia’s growing role as a key transit hub connecting East and West, as well as North and South. He noted that Kazakhstan accounts for the majority of overland cargo flows between Asia and Europe, making the Middle Corridor a strategic priority for long-term regional connectivity.

“The transit and logistics potential of Central Asia, which serves as a crucial crossroads for major trade routes between East and West, North and South, offers great opportunities for Japan,” the President said.

Tokayev welcomed Japan’s decision to take part in improving customs procedures at the Aktau port on the Caspian Sea, describing it as an important practical step toward increasing the efficiency and reliability of cargo transit along the route.

“The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is of particular importance. We welcome the Japanese Government's decision to participate in improving customs procedures at the port of Aktau on the Caspian Sea,” he said.

Looking ahead, the Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan sees strong potential for broader Japanese involvement in infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor, including railways, ports, roads, and logistics hubs.

“We believe the future participation of Japanese companies in the development of rail, port, road, and logistics infrastructure along the Middle Corridor will be beneficial,” Tokayev noted.