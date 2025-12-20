Tajikistan promotes water diplomacy and climate resilience with Japan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 20. President Emomali Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s leadership in water diplomacy and its commitment to climate resilience, addressing the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue Summit, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

“We are well aware of the importance of preserving water sources as a fundamental pillar for food security, energy, and sustainable development,” Rahmon said. He called on countries to participate in the High-Level International Conference on the 'Dushanbe Water Process' scheduled for May 2026.

The president also emphasized cooperation on biodiversity conservation, waste management, climate adaptation, and the adoption of digital technology and artificial intelligence for environmental monitoring and resource management. Rahmon proposed a UN resolution on AI in creating opportunities for sustainable development in Central Asia, seeking Japan’s support for the initiative.

To note, Tajikistan is increasingly engaging with the international financial institutions to develop green and climate-resilient projects. As a European Commission spokesperson told Trend earlier, the European Union is preparing a series of major green economy and digital transformation initiatives in Tajikistan under the Global Gateway framework.

Through the regional Team Europe Initiative on Energy, Water, and Climate Change, the EU supports vital sector reforms and key investments in both the water and energy domains. Notably, this includes planned involvement in the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant, a flagship project poised to significantly enhance Tajikistan’s renewable energy capacity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel