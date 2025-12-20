Azerbaijani, Montenegrin foreign ministers holding meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A one-on-one meeting has begun between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations, Foreign Minister of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimovic, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministers reviewed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Montenegro relations, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, humanitarian ties, and engagement on international platforms.

High-level reciprocal visits, including Montenegro President Jakov Milatović’s, were highlighted as key to ensuring continuity of bilateral political dialogue.

The importance of enhancing trade, encouraging investments, strengthening business-to-business contacts, and advancing joint projects was underlined. The sides emphasized effective use of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Humanitarian cooperation, including tourism, culture and education, was noted as an integral part of bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed expanded exchanges in these areas.

The Ministers also discussed cooperation within the UN, OSCE and other multilateral frameworks, reaffirming commitment to collaboration based on mutual trust.

Regional issues were also touched upon. Moreover Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart on efforts towards normalization and sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.