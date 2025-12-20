Kyrgyzstan backs top three focus domains for co-op with Japan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov confirmed support for the Japanese side’s proposal to focus joint efforts on three key areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

He made the statement on December 20 during an official visit to Japan while addressing the Summit of the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue (CA+JAD).

According to him, the priority areas include environmental sustainability and sustainable development, the development of communications, and human resource development.

Japarov noted that these areas are particularly relevant for Central Asian countries at the current stage and emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to actively participate in the implementation of joint initiatives in these fields.

The head of state also stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach to full-fledged cooperation, noting that the implementation of these priorities would contribute to the sustainable development of the region as a whole.

