Next EAEU summit to be held on May 28-29 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. The next EAEU summit will take place on May 28-29, 2026, in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

"Next year, the responsible mission of chairing the EAEU bodies will pass to the Republic of Kazakhstan. We are committed to further joint work, which will serve as a foundation for new achievements and contribute to increasing the well-being of our peoples," Tokayev noted.

The President also thanked Alexander Lukashenko for Belarus's successful chairmanship over the past year.