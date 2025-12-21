Russia's Putin announces creation of common EAEU financial market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. One of the key directions of the Eurasian Union's integration agenda will be the formation of a common financial market, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

He noted that this will facilitate investor access to securities and stock exchanges, and create optimal conditions for business lending, banking products, and insurance services.

Putin reminded that the Eurasian Reinsurance Company, backed by substantial capital, operates within the Union and emphasized the need to more actively utilize its capabilities to support trade transactions.

The President also announced plans to implement navigation seals for real-time tracking of freight shipments, which will ensure the transparency of logistics operations. He suggested that partners look to the experience of using electronic waybills in the Union State of Russia and Belarus, which reduces costs and simplifies the transportation of goods.

Additionally, Putin highlighted the prospects for tourism development: the adopted Cooperation Concept envisions the creation of new cross-border and international routes to increase tourist flows within the EAEU.