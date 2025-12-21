Russia's Putin holds one-on-one meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, on the sidelines of the informal meeting of the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Kremlin.

At the beginning of the conversation, Vladimir Putin noted that he was glad to see Sadyr Japarov in St. Petersburg and emphasized that the format of the meeting allows for the discussion of key issues on the bilateral agenda.

"I look forward to a good, substantive discussion on the development of our trade and economic ties," Putin said.

The Russian President also noted that the discussions within the framework of the informal EAEU meeting provide an opportunity to exchange views on both bilateral relations and issues of economic interaction within the integration format.