Azerbaijani FM highlights economic cooperation with Montenegro as key priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Economic cooperation has traditionally played an important role in relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and is considered a priority area of state policy, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to this area.

“During our discussions and through the intergovernmental commission, a wide range of issues was thoroughly examined. In particular, trade turnover, the provision of mutual preferences, and the expansion of cooperation were discussed,” Bayramov said.

The minister also highlighted that the volume of mutual investments shows encouraging growth.

“The tourism sector in Azerbaijan is especially promising. New opportunities and investment projects were identified, and investors were invited to participate. Direct cooperation in tourism between relevant authorities and organizations was also emphasized,” he added.

