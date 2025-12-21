Kyrgyzstan welcomes start of negotiations with Uzbekistan on trade information exchange

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. Kyrgyzstan welcomes the start of negotiations with Uzbekistan regarding the exchange of trade information, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

He stated that negotiations have begun with the Republic of Uzbekistan to conclude an agreement on information exchange in the trade sector.

"This agreement will facilitate deeper interaction, increase the transparency of trade procedures, and strengthen trust between our customs services," Japarov emphasized.

The President noted that such steps are aimed at expanding partnerships and increasing the efficiency of international trade for the Union countries.