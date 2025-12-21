Türkiye-Azerbaijan 12th Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting to boost trade and investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The twelfth meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC), focusing on economic and trade cooperation, will be held in Baku on December 22-23, 2025, Trend reports.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. Discussions will focus on achieving the $15 billion trade target set by the presidents of both countries, as well as on trade facilitation measures.

The program includes the 2nd Türkiye-Azerbaijan Investment Forum, designed to strengthen economic ties and explore joint investment opportunities. Key attendees will include Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov. A business meeting under the auspices of MUSIAD is also planned.

During his visit, Vice President Yilmaz will hold talks with Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Türkiye remains one of Azerbaijan’s principal trading partners. In 2024, Türkiye’s exports to Azerbaijan reached $3.1 billion, while imports totaled $4.8 billion. Turkish investment in Azerbaijan is estimated at $18 billion, and Azerbaijani investment in Türkiye at around $21 billion. Approximately 7,000 Azerbaijani-Turkish joint companies operate in Azerbaijan, while around 3,100 operate in Türkiye. Turkish construction firms have completed 558 projects in Azerbaijan, totaling $21.1 billion.

The protocol and action plan to be signed at the 12th JIC meeting will outline a roadmap for cooperation in trade, energy, transport, healthcare, education, and culture. The investment forum is expected to further strengthen business interactions and advance regional economic cooperation.