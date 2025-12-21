Azerbaijani customs prevent illegal import of large batch of medicines (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. As a result of complex operational-search and customs-control measures, officers of the Balakan Customs Department prevented the illegal import of a large consignment of medicines and medical devices into Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The violation was detected at the Mazymgara customs post.

A vehicle transporting sunflower oil from Türkiye to Azerbaijan was inspected using a stationary X-ray scanning system. After suspicious images appeared on the monitor, the cargo was directed for additional customs inspection.

During the inspection, customs officers discovered 83,000 units of medicinal drugs and medical products that had not been declared to customs authorities.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.