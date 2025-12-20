Azerbaijan invests heavily in Montenegro’s economy - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has invested nearly $1 billion in Montenegro’s economy, with the majority of funds directed toward the tourism sector, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing with Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Montenegro is built on genuine and mutual trust between the two friendly countries and their peoples.

“These relations are characterized by decades of successful cooperation across various fields,” he said.

The minister also noted that political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries are held regularly. Currently, Azerbaijan and Montenegro have signed 22 agreements covering a range of sectors, further strengthening bilateral ties.

