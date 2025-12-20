Azerbaijan, Montenegro support each other in international organizations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.​ Azerbaijan and Montenegro support each other in international organizations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the two countries cooperate on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

"There is great potential between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in the humanitarian sphere. There are extensive opportunities for cooperation, particularly in education, culture, and sports. Students from Montenegro will also benefit from scholarship programs within this framework," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel