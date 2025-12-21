Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
December 8
|
1.7000
|
December 15
|
1.7000
|
December 9
|
1.7000
|
December 16
|
1.7000
|
December 10
|
1.7000
|
December 17
|
1.7000
|
December 11
|
1.7000
|
December 18
|
1.7000
|
December 12
|
1.7000
|
December 19
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0024 manat this week, while the weighted average rate grew by 0.01094 manat, amounting to 1.9949 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
December 8
|
1.9814
|
December 15
|
1.9945
|
December 9
|
1.9800
|
December 16
|
1.9977
|
December 10
|
1.9767
|
December 17
|
1.994
|
December 11
|
1.9874
|
December 18
|
1.9964
|
December 12
|
1.9945
|
December 19
|
1.9921
|
Average rate per week
|
1.984
|
Average rate per week
|
1.9949
The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0043 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.05406 manat, amounting to 2.12892 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
December 8
|
2.2222
|
December 15
|
2.1237
|
December 9
|
2.2094
|
December 16
|
2.1379
|
December 10
|
2.1982
|
December 17
|
2.1421
|
December 11
|
2.1662
|
December 18
|
2.1129
|
December 12
|
2.1189
|
December 19
|
2.1280
|
Average rate per week
|
2.18298
|
Average rate per week
|
2.12892
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 this week, and the weighted average rate remained unchanged.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
December 8
|
0.0399
|
December 15
|
0.0398
|
December 9
|
0.0400
|
December 16
|
0.0398
|
December 10
|
0.0399
|
December 17
|
0.0398
|
December 11
|
0.0399
|
December 18
|
0.0398
|
December 12
|
0.0400
|
December 19
|
0.0397
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0398
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0398
