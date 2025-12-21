Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar December 8 1.7000 December 15 1.7000 December 9 1.7000 December 16 1.7000 December 10 1.7000 December 17 1.7000 December 11 1.7000 December 18 1.7000 December 12 1.7000 December 19 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0024 manat this week, while the weighted average rate grew by 0.01094 manat, amounting to 1.9949 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro December 8 1.9814 December 15 1.9945 December 9 1.9800 December 16 1.9977 December 10 1.9767 December 17 1.994 December 11 1.9874 December 18 1.9964 December 12 1.9945 December 19 1.9921 Average rate per week 1.984 Average rate per week 1.9949

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0043 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.05406 manat, amounting to 2.12892 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble December 8 2.2222 December 15 2.1237 December 9 2.2094 December 16 2.1379 December 10 2.1982 December 17 2.1421 December 11 2.1662 December 18 2.1129 December 12 2.1189 December 19 2.1280 Average rate per week 2.18298 Average rate per week 2.12892

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 this week, and the weighted average rate remained unchanged.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira December 8 0.0399 December 15 0.0398 December 9 0.0400 December 16 0.0398 December 10 0.0399 December 17 0.0398 December 11 0.0399 December 18 0.0398 December 12 0.0400 December 19 0.0397 Average rate per week 0.0398 Average rate per week 0.0398

