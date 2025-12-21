Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 21 December 2025 13:51 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

December 8

1.7000

December 15

1.7000

December 9

1.7000

December 16

1.7000

December 10

1.7000

December 17

1.7000

December 11

1.7000

December 18

1.7000

December 12

1.7000

December 19

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0024 manat this week, while the weighted average rate grew by 0.01094 manat, amounting to 1.9949 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

December 8

1.9814

December 15

1.9945

December 9

1.9800

December 16

1.9977

December 10

1.9767

December 17

1.994

December 11

1.9874

December 18

1.9964

December 12

1.9945

December 19

1.9921

Average rate per week

1.984

Average rate per week

1.9949

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles rose by 0.0043 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.05406 manat, amounting to 2.12892 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

December 8

2.2222

December 15

2.1237

December 9

2.2094

December 16

2.1379

December 10

2.1982

December 17

2.1421

December 11

2.1662

December 18

2.1129

December 12

2.1189

December 19

2.1280

Average rate per week

2.18298

Average rate per week

2.12892

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 this week, and the weighted average rate remained unchanged.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

December 8

0.0399

December 15

0.0398

December 9

0.0400

December 16

0.0398

December 10

0.0399

December 17

0.0398

December 11

0.0399

December 18

0.0398

December 12

0.0400

December 19

0.0397

Average rate per week

0.0398

Average rate per week

0.0398

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more