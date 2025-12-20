Erdogan unveiles Türkiye's main defense industry goal

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Türkiye's main goal in the defense industry by 2028 is to achieve an export volume of $11 billion and become one of the top ten countries in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the commissioning ceremony of offshore platforms at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye is also considered one of the 10 countries in the world that design, modernize and launch their own warships.

The Turkish president announced that construction has already begun on an aircraft carrier that is larger than the TCG Anadolu landing ship and is 300 meters long.

Erdogan stressed that in projects implemented in the defense industry, Türkiye attaches particular importance not only to improving products, but also to creating an ecosystem, developing human capital, and expanding technological production capabilities.