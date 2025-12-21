India elevates its investments in Azerbaijani economy for 9M2025

Foreign direct investments (FDI) from India to Azerbaijan amounted to $38.9 million during the first nine months of 2025. This represents an increase of $6.7 million, or 20.9%, compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure was $32.2 million. During this period, India's FDI accounted for 0.8% of the total FDI inflows into Azerbaijan.

