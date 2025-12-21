Iran spills beans on its Mercantile Exchange sales performance
The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) sold 3.09 million tons of products worth 682 trillion rials ($978 million) from December 13-18, 2025. Industrial products totaled 2.14 million tons ($511 million), while petroleum products and cars brought in 141 trillion rials ($202 million) and 35 trillion rials ($50.2 million), respectively.
