Iran's IRENEX sales experience downturn in value
The value of transactions on Iran's Energy Exchange decreased by 9%, totaling 105 trillion rials ($151 million) during the week from December 13 to 17, 2025. Hydrocarbon product sales amounted to 126,000 tons, valued at 44.6 trillion rials ($63.9 million). Electricity sales grew significantly, reaching 6.03 million megawatt hours, valued at 28.2 trillion rials ($40.5 million).
