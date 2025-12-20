Iran's oil production from joint oil field with Iraq shows uptick

Production from Iran's Yaran oil field, shared with Iraq, has risen by 500 barrels per day due to the installation of an electric submersible pump in well No. 2. The pump, set at 2,130 meters, has a capacity of 100 cubic meters per day, helping maintain production levels. This move reflects Iran's strategy to boost output using new technologies.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register