Mutual trade between EAEU countries reaches $100B - President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 21. Mutual trade between EAEU member states has reached nearly $100 billion, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

"This figure is not just economic statistics; it is an indicator of trust, mutual support, and the genuine interest our countries have in one another," Japarov emphasized.

The President noted that there is significant potential for further growth in mutual trade that has yet to be fully realized.

He also highlighted Kyrgyzstan's economic momentum: based on the results of the first 11 months of this year, GDP grew by 10.2%, with growth recorded in industry, construction, services, and agriculture.