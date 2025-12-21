EAEU approves integration roadmap until 2045 - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are demonstrating steady economic momentum, and future integration will be built upon the "Eurasian Economic Path" declaration through 2045, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

According to the President, the total volume of agricultural production within the Union has grown by over 20%, retail trade by 3%, and construction by 4.7%. The share of non-energy exports from Russia to EAEU countries has increased by nearly 20%, reaching $32 billion, while total trade turnover over the first 10 months of the year hit $73 billion.

Putin emphasized that a resilient payment infrastructure has been established within the EAEU, with almost all mutual settlements conducted in national currencies, which now account for 93% of commercial operations between the states.

"The five-year strategy for Eurasian economic integration has been realized: trade barriers have been removed, non-tariff regulations have been harmonized, coordination in customs and tax spheres has improved, and a mechanism to support cooperative projects has been launched," the President noted.

He added that the roadmap for the Union's integration development will be approved today, serving as the strategic framework for further efforts until 2045.