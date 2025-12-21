Kazakhstan outlines priorities for EAEU transport corridors and digital infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 21. Direct access for our countries to the markets of South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa can be secured through the joint development of the Trans-Afghan corridor, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Trend reports.

He emphasized the need to accelerate the entry into force of the agreement on shipping to strengthen the Union's transit potential, create seamless logistics by improving customs procedures, and establish a unified digital corridor. Financial support from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is expected to significantly speed up this process.

Tokayev also noted the economic potential of industrial production and the agro-industrial sector. According to Eurasian Development Bank analysts, the additional opportunities for the production and export of industrial goods in EAEU countries are estimated at $67 billion, while the total growth effect could reach $500 billion if the full potential is realized.

He stressed the necessity of strengthening industrial cooperation, investing in innovative projects, and supporting agricultural enterprises to transform the EAEU into one of the world's leading food suppliers.

"It is necessary to implement an integrated system for automated freight flow management using artificial intelligence technologies," Tokayev added.