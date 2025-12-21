Iran grants residency to foreign investors through strategic investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. In Iran, foreign investors can obtain the right to reside in the country for two years by investing between 100,000 and 300,000 euros, Trend reports.

This provision is outlined in Article 29 of Iran’s Production and Infrastructure Financing Law, approved by the National Council for Financial Security on November 19. All foreign direct investments must be registered with Iran’s Investment Authority.

Foreign investors investing between 300,000 and 500,000 euros can secure residency in Iran for 2 to 5 years, while investments exceeding 500,000 euros allow a five-year residency. Investors may extend their residency by reinvesting the income generated from their projects.

Additionally, foreign citizens can obtain residency by making financial deposits in Iran: deposits of 150,000–350,000 euros grant two-year residency, 350,000–600,000 euros allow two to three years, and over 600,000 euros provide three-year residency.

Iran offers a variety of opportunities and incentives for foreign investors across multiple sectors.