BSTDB backs Türkiye’s first sustainability-linked leasing product

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has signed a EUR 40 million SME Facility with AKLease, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye’s financial sector with the introduction of the country’s first sustainability-linked leasing product, Trend reports via the Bank.

The funds will be deployed through ECOLease, an innovative AKLease product designed to direct financing toward environmentally conscious and sustainable projects. The facility aims to support Turkish small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) investing in renewable energy, waste management, energy efficiency, raw material efficiency, and water efficiency — directly contributing to Türkiye’s green transition and aligning with its Paris Agreement commitments.

“This new financing demonstrates our strong resolve to accelerate the green transition across our member countries. By joining forces once again with AKLease, we are enabling SMEs to take concrete steps toward decarbonization, innovation, and sustainable competitiveness,” said Dr. Serhat Köksal, President of BSTDB, emphasizing the Bank’s broader climate ambitions. “ECOLease will ensure that financing flows to projects that not only reduce emissions but also strengthen resilience, create new opportunities, and support inclusive growth in Türkiye. This is precisely how BSTDB translates its Climate Change Strategy into action on the ground.”

BSTDB’s cooperation with AKLease dates back to 2017, during which the Bank supported over 260 leasing transactions through EUR 50 million in SME loans. The newly signed sustainability-linked facility builds on this successful partnership and sets an important precedent for scaling climate-focused finance within Türkiye’s leasing market.