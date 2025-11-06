Uzbekistan, U.S. deliberate on expanding business partnerships

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 6. During his working visit to Washington, D.C., President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Senator Steve Daines, co-chair of the U.S. Senate Central Asia Caucus, to discuss growing trade and economic cooperation and further strengthening the strategic partnership, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

President Mirziyoyev highly appreciated the interparliamentary cooperation, particularly the work of the Senate Caucus on Central Asia. The meeting underscored the unprecedented level of bilateral cooperation, noting growing mutual trade and an increasing number of successful projects with leading American companies.

It is noteworthy that a record number of agreements and contracts have been made in the past few months, and additional economic documents are likely to be inked during the present visit. The importance of support from the U.S. Congress for the practical implementation of these agreements was also emphasized.

Special attention was given to continuing active cooperation with the state of Montana, represented by Senator Daines, with an agreement reached to organize a business mission from Montana to Uzbekistan. The discussion also included topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

In the interim, by the conclusion of 2024, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and the United States experienced a robust uptick of 15 percent, culminating in a trade turnover of $881.7 million. Concurrently, the influx of U.S. direct investment into Uzbekistan aggregated to a substantial $612.6 million. At present, over 300 entities with American investment are functioning within the national landscape, comprising 167 that are wholly owned by U.S. stakeholders.

