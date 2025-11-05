Uzbekistan, World Bank join forces to drive green transition and modern transport

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 5. First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Ilhom Norkulov, held a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Gayane Minasyan, Head of Environmental and Social Development Operations for Europe and Central Asia, to discuss prospects for cooperation in transport development and the transition to a green economy, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by senior World Bank environmental specialists Abate Abebe Asferachew and Elena Strukova Golub, social issues specialist Gulrano Tlepova, First Deputy Hokim of Tashkent Bakhtiyor Khaydarov, Deputy Hokim Alexey Hen, and other officials.

The parties emphasized the importance of Uzbekistan’s initiatives in environmental reforms, energy efficiency, transport modernization, and air quality improvement for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Key topics included the country’s ongoing transition to clean energy, development of a green economy, creation of a carbon market, the Air Quality in Tashkent project, establishment of a Green Economy Fund, and a long-term low-carbon strategy.

World Bank specialists expressed their readiness to support projects consistent with international standards, including the expansion of public transport, the construction of bicycle lanes, and the development of green spaces in Tashkent. The discussions also encompassed cooperation within the framework of Uzbekistan’s Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS), covering the energy, transport, industry, agriculture, and waste management sectors.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to expedite environmental reforms, promote the transition toward a socially inclusive green economy, and develop new joint initiatives with the World Bank’s technical and financial assistance.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, emphasizing that Uzbekistan’s joint project portfolio with the organization has surpassed $14 billion. The establishment of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further strengthened the partnership between the two sides.