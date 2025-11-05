Iran spills beans on volume of transit by trucks in 7M2025
Truck transit through Iran totaled 9.49 million tons, with 7.59 million tons exported and 1.46 million tons imported in seven months of trhis year. Iran has 2,712 freight companies, 51,000 trucks, and 63,000 drivers. 26 border terminals in 12 provinces manage international transit.
