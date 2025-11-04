Azerbaijan, Algeria review current state and prospects of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan and Algeria reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"During his official visit to Algeria, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high-level political dialogue and deepening cooperation across various areas.

Discussions touched upon expanding trade and economic ties, promoting investment and energy cooperation, and encouraging greater interaction between the two countries’ business communities.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the recently signed Agreement between the Governments of the Republic Azerbaijan and People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on Establishment of a Joint Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which will provide an institutional basis for advancing bilateral collaboration.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Non-Aligned Movement.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the traditional friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Algeria,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.