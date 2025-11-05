BCG survey finds brand loyalty falling, Chinese automakers gaining ground

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. A new Boston Consulting Group (BCG) survey reveals that global car buyers are rapidly redefining the auto industry’s future — favoring electric vehicles, showing less brand loyalty, and becoming increasingly open to Chinese brands, Trend reports.

According to the report “What Car Buyers Want: A Global Guide for Automotive OEMs,” which surveyed 9,000 consumers across ten countries, brand loyalty is declining sharply worldwide. In Europe and the US, only 35–40% of car owners plan to repurchase the same brand, while in China that figure drops to just 10%.

“Across regions, younger consumers indicate less loyalty than older consumers,” the report notes, adding that established automakers can no longer rely solely on legacy appeal.

At the same time, Chinese automakers are quickly expanding their global footprint. In Brazil, 36% of respondents said they would consider buying a Chinese-made vehicle, while in Europe that share stands at 10–20%. Chinese exports are surging, with nearly 5 million vehicles shipped abroad in the first nine months of 2025 — a 15% increase year on year.

“In China itself, buying a foreign brand was traditionally considered a status symbol, but 85% of Chinese consumers are now open to purchasing domestic vehicles,” the report found.

The findings highlight a fundamental shift in consumer behavior, driven by competitive pricing, faster innovation, and the rise of electric mobility. “Global openness to Chinese vehicles and the market share of Chinese vehicles are likely to climb over time,” BCG concludes.