Azerbaijan attends 2nd UN World Social Summit in Qatar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ The Second United Nations (UN) Second World Summit for Social Development has opened in Doha, Qatar, with participation from over 8,000 guests, including heads of state and government, ministers, scholars, UN representatives, civil society, private sector, and youth organizations, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Azerbaijan is represented at the summit by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, acting on the instructions of the President. The delegation includes the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Chair of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Qatar, the Secretary of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, as well as officials from the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The summit, dedicated to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and promoting social development, adopted the “Doha Political Declaration” on its first day.

In his address at the plenary session, Sharifov highlighted Azerbaijan’s implementation of social commitments under the Copenhagen Declaration, emphasizing active participation in international cooperation on social development and providing assistance in education, healthcare, and humanitarian areas to many developing countries. He also shared Azerbaijan’s experience in delivering efficient social and public services through dedicated centers and expressed readiness to expand cooperation and continue providing support to these countries.

Sharifov recalled that the Global Climate Conference (COP29) held in Baku in 2024 led to the adoption of the Baku Guiding Principles on Human Development for Climate Resilience. He noted that Azerbaijan will host the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and the annual session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in 2026 to implement these principles.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to executing obligations under the newly adopted Doha Political Declaration and the Seville Declaration on Financing for Development, adopted in July, through international cooperation and pledged continued support.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the first session of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a roundtable on “Strengthening the Three Pillars of Social Development: Poverty Eradication, Full and Productive Employment, and Decent Work and Social Inclusion for All,” and a series of bilateral meetings.

The Second World Summit for Social Development will continue until November 6. The first summit took place 30 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, culminating in the adoption of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development.

