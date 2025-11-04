Tajikistan, EDB ink deal to power up AI and digital transformation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 4. The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Fund for Digital Initiatives at the AI Conf 2025 international conference, Trend reports.

The agreement formalizes joint efforts to develop digital projects, share expertise, and strengthen national capacities in innovation and artificial intelligence (AI). Key areas of collaboration include integrating AI into public administration, developing a large language model (LLM), and creating solutions to enhance energy efficiency and security.

“The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan is a key driver of digital transformation in the country. We have established an AI Council to oversee major national projects. Under this memorandum, we will jointly develop AI technologies, exchange expertise, and expand the portfolio of digital initiatives in Tajikistan,” said Dauren Rakhimzhanov, Managing Director at the EDB Directorate for Digital Initiatives.

The agreement also allows for the use of the EDB Fund’s financial and expert resources, including grant programs that support digital projects with integration potential and promote technology transfer among member countries.

One of the first initiatives under the memorandum is the development of an electronic map of Dushanbe, which will serve as a foundation for future smart-city projects. The Fund signed a grant agreement for this project with the state-owned enterprise Smart City on September 24, 2025.

“Artificial intelligence projects require close collaboration among EDB member countries and international institutions. We have already received proposals from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other regional partners. Joint initiatives will help build a sustainable AI ecosystem and advance economic integration,” said Alexander Petrov, Director at the EDB Directorate for Digital Initiatives.

The memorandum opens new opportunities for developing Tajikistan’s digital economy, harnessing AI to address practical challenges, and strengthening regional technological cooperation.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia for more than 19 years, has supported 319 projects with a total investment of $19.1 billion as of July 2025. Its portfolio emphasizes projects with integration effects in transport, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering, adhering to UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principle