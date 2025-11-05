Iran’s possible talks with U.S. to stick to nuclear script, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. If negotiations between Iran and the United States occur, their scope will be limited exclusively to discussions concerning Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters following Cabinet meeting in Tehran on November 5, Trend reports. According to him, no decision has yet been made on holding these talks.

Araghchi stated that the U.S. has always proposed talks on Iran's missile program and regional issues. However, Iran's position has always been clear and transparent.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S.. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It is reported that as a result of the airstrikes, Iran's nuclear facilities were destroyed.