Kazakhstan unearths thousands of groundwater deposits for drinking and industry
Kazakhstan has identified 4,803 groundwater deposits for drinking and industrial water supply. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is working to better manage these resources, ensuring sustainable supply for households, industry, and agriculture.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy