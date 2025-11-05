EBRD backs Burgan Bank Türkiye with €25M for green projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided a 25 million euro loan to Burgan Bank Türkiye under the second phase of its Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), marking the bank’s first green-linked financing, Trend reports.

The funds will enable Burgan Bank to support green economy projects across commercial, public, and residential sectors, aligning with its sustainability goals. GEFF aims to channel long-term financing to Türkiye’s private sector through partner institutions, promoting investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate resilience, and green technologies.

Oksana Yavorskaya, EBRD Deputy Head for Türkiye, said the transaction “underscores our awareness for the need of green financing and our commitment to advancing Türkiye’s green transition.”

Burgan Bank Türkiye CEO Murat Dinç noted that the agreement “represents our bank’s first green financing from an international financial institution” and reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

The EBRD remains one of Türkiye’s largest investors, with over 22 billion euros committed across 499 projects since 2009, mostly in the private sector.