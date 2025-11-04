Azerbaijan discloses volume of natural gas export to Greece in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Azerbaijan exported 800 million cubic meters of natural gas to Greece in the first nine months of this year, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Mr. Christos Kapodistrias, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Azerbaijan, whose diplomatic mission in our country has ended. During the meeting, issues related to cooperation in the oil and gas sector and renewable energy, as well as the upcoming session of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries in the economics, industrial, and technological fields, were discussed. The role of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring Europe’s, including Greece’s, energy security was highly appreciated. During January-September this year, 800 million cubic meters of natural gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Greece," the minister pointed out.

To note, Azerbaijan initiated its inaugural commercial natural gas export to Greece on December 31, 2020, under the auspices of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) initiative, signifying a pivotal milestone by facilitating the direct delivery of Azerbaijani gas to the European marketplace.

