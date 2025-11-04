Trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus increases

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus increased by 20 percent from January through August of this year compared to the same period in 2024, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said during a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

Turchin noted that within the framework of industrial cooperation, 12 joint projects worth a total of $204 million have already been implemented, with three more projects currently under development.

“I would like to convey the warmest greetings from the president of our country, Alexander Lukashenko. Just yesterday, I had a long conversation with him, and I briefed him in detail on the purpose of our visit to Kazakhstan. In Belarus, we closely follow Kazakhstan’s development and are glad to see your successes. For a long time, Kazakhstan has demonstrated steady economic growth, and we sincerely rejoice in your achievements. As you rightly mentioned, our mutual trade turnover continues to grow,” said the PM.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan continues to be Belarus’s second-largest trading partner, showing a strong belief in the potential for further growth in their collaboration.

“We are fully committed to productive and results-oriented cooperation, as we are interested in ensuring that the successful development of our partnership continues,” Tokayev stated.

