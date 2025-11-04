Bulgaria boosts Azerbaijani natural gas imports in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4.​ Bulgaria boosted its natural gas imports from Azerbaijan, acquiring 1.23 billion cubic meters worth $457.9 million from January through August 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that this represents a 21.4 percent, or $80.7 million, increase in value and a 2.4 percent rise in volume compared to the same period last year.

For comparison, Azerbaijan exported 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Bulgaria during the same period in 2024, valued at $377.2 million.

Azerbaijan exported a total of 16.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas abroad, valued at $6 billion. This marks an increase of $541.2 million, or 9.9 percent, in value and 625.9 million cubic meters, or 3.9 percent, in volume compared to the same period last year.

During the same period, Azerbaijan imported 233.3 million cubic meters of natural gas, worth $36.3 million. This represents a decline of $38.8 million, or 2.1 times, in value and 234.4 million cubic meters, or roughly half, in volume compared to the previous year.