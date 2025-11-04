ACWA Power reports growth in operating income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in the energy transition, and a pioneer in green hydrogen, has announced its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Trend reports.

The company’s net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent reached SAR 1.28 billion, showing a moderate year-on-year increase, primarily driven by a 17% rise in operating income. The growth was partially offset by higher financing and impairment charges.

The adjusted net profit, which excludes the impact of non-routine transactions, increased by 22% to SAR 1.36 billion, reflecting the company’s robust underlying performance.

Operating income before impairment losses and other expenses rose to SAR 2.76 billion, up 17% from the same period last year, supported by greater contributions from operating assets and a strong performance in the development business.

Operationally, ACWA Power reached commercial operation across several major projects during the third quarter, including the Chirchiq Green Hydrogen, Karatau and Azerbaijan Wind, Saad 2, Al Rass 2, and Al Khafah PV projects. These additions brought 3.7 GW of new power capacity and 3,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen into the company’s operational portfolio.

Over the nine-month period, the company added a total of 7 GW of power capacity, 600,000 m³/day of water desalination, and 3,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen.

In addition, ACWA Power expanded its footprint in China, completing another phase of acquisitions and adding the 100 MW Mingyang Wind Power Project to its portfolio—reinforcing its presence in a key strategic market for long-term growth and energy transition objectives.

Looking ahead to the final quarter of 2025, the company said it remains focused on disciplined execution of its growth strategy, advancing projects to financial close, maintaining construction momentum, and bringing new assets into operation as planned.