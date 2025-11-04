Azerbaijan announces budget allocation for former IDPs in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. In order to provide social protection for former internally displaced persons and persons of equivalent status, 285 million manat ($167.6 million) has been allocated in the state budget for next year, the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026 said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the document, 252 million manat ($148.2 million) is allocated from the state budget for the payment of a one-time monthly allowance, 17.5 million manat ($10.2 million) for the payment of utilities, and 15.5 million manat ($9.1 million) for other measures.