Turkmenistan to upgrade Serhetabat customs post along Lapis Lazuli trade corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has kicked off a project to give the Serhetabat customs post a facelift, which stands as one of the country’s key gateways on the Turkmen-Afghan border, Trend reports via the service.

Construction will be carried out by the Sapaly Geljek business entity from 2025 through 2027. The project involves a complete reconstruction of existing facilities, as well as the construction of several new buildings and infrastructure.

State-of-the-art apparatus, encompassing an advanced X-ray vehicular examination framework, will be deployed, alongside the implementation of a digital customs processing architecture to optimize operational workflows.



Once everything is in the bag, the post’s operational throughput is set to soar to 500 vehicles per day, marking a 2.5-fold jump from its current capacity.



The Serhetabat customs post is pivotal in Turkmenistan’s international trade ecosystem, functioning as a critical nexus for transit cargo traversing the Lapis Lazuli corridor and various other global logistics pathways that interconnect Central and South Asia.

Turkmenistan possesses a minimum of seven principal land border crossings with its neighboring countries (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Afghanistan) and a maritime customs facility at the port of Turkmenbashi for ferry arrivals, beside supplementary internal customs establishments detailed on the Turkmenistan Trade Information Portal.

