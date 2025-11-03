Montenegro’s Chief of General Staff meets top military athletes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, Brigadier General Miodrag Vuksanović, met today with members of the Armed Forces of Montenegro who have achieved remarkable results in domestic and international competitions, Trend reports.

General Vuksanović spoke with members of the Armed Forces futsal team, which won second place at the international “CISM Futsal Cup for Peace,” with athletes who took third place in the international mountain race in Serbia, as well as with personnel who successfully competed in the “Best Soldier” competition.

On this occasion, the Chief of the General Staff congratulated all participants on their achievements, emphasizing that through their dedication, sportsmanship, and dignified representation of the Armed Forces of Montenegro and the country, they demonstrated the values that define every professional soldier.

“Through sports and competitions, you show the very best of what the Armed Forces of Montenegro represent – a team that supports each other, believes in its goal, and never gives up. Your successes confirm that exceptional results can be achieved through dedicated work and unity,” General Vuksanović stated.

After meeting with the athletes and competitors, the Chief of the General Staff, together with the Commander of the Training Center, Lieutenant Colonel Miladin Čogurić, visited the new generation of contract soldiers and volunteers undergoing Basic Training. During the visit, General Vuksanović joined the personnel in physical training exercises, highlighting that physical fitness is one of the key pillars of a professional soldier.

“A strong and ready army relies on individuals who are physically and mentally prepared to respond to any task. Physical training is not just about fitness, but also about character – it builds endurance, discipline, and team spirit,” emphasized General Vuksanović.