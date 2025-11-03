We are working on very extensive programs with companies that have extensive experience in cybersecurity - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Now, cyber attacks are widespread across the world. This year, Azerbaijan has also been subjected to such attacks, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “We are working on very extensive programs with international partners — companies that have vast experience in this field — to ensure maximum protection and defense against these threats.”