Kazakhstan Railways documents uptick in grain transportation
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s national railway operator reports strong growth in grain shipments, driven by rising domestic and export deliveries, with notable expansion in Central Asia and key export markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy