Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan review progress on ECO joint trade zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The 2nd Meeting of the Sub-Working Group on the Establishment of the ECO Joint Trade Zones took place on November 3, 2025, in Gorgan, Golestan Province, Iran, with participation from representatives of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretariat and three member states – Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The ECO delegation was led by Deputy Secretary General and included the Director for Trade and the Legal Advisor.

Discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation and improving logistical frameworks to support sustainable trade within the proposed ECO Joint Trade Zones. Delegates reviewed progress on baseline standards, customs procedures, and transparency measures, and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing pilot corridor projects and capacity-building programs for member states.

Participants also discussed legal and practical steps for establishing Joint Trade Zones along shared borders and conducted a field visit to Inche-Borun to observe local conditions.

The meeting concluded with agreement to continue consultations on concrete milestones, coordinate with relevant national authorities, and assess the regulatory and infrastructural needs required to move the initiative forward.