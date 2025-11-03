Uzbekistan, Afghanistan step up talks on stability and strategic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a phone conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to review bilateral cooperation priorities and exchange views on regional developments, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We exchanged views on the current bilateral agenda and regional developments, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and maintaining peace and stability in our region,” Saidov stated.

He emphasized the crucial importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective tools to address emerging challenges and promote mutual understanding.

To note, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are enhancing their pragmatic economic and trade relations, with Uzbekistan aiming to incorporate Afghanistan into regional trade networks and ensure energy supply while also promoting the Taliban's international participation and regional stability.

Principal domains of collaboration encompass significant infrastructure initiatives such as the Trans-Afghan railway, substantial energy agreements for oil and gas exploration and electricity provision, and the enhancement of bilateral trade volume, anticipated to expand further through joint investment zones. Tashkent serves a diplomatic function by advocating for integration rather than isolation and endorsing inclusive governance in Afghanistan.

