AIIB invests $40M in Türkiye's sustainable bond to boost green energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will invest up to $40 million in sustainable bonds for Project Manzara in Türkiye, strengthening its partnership with Rönesans Holding and supporting the country’s renewable energy transition, Trend reports.

This marks the third transaction between AIIB and Rönesans, following previous collaborations on major infrastructure projects in Türkiye and Kazakhstan. The investment expands Rönesans’ first sustainable bond, issued in October 2024, and promotes the development of sustainable capital markets in Türkiye.

Proceeds from the bond will finance wind power projects in Çorum, Sivas, Malatya, and Sibelres, in line with Rönesans’ Sustainable Finance Framework.

AIIB’s Najeeb Haider said the partnership reflects the Bank’s commitment to “supporting renewable energy projects with measurable environmental and social benefits,” while Rönesans Chair İpek Ilıcak Kayaalp emphasized that the investment “strengthens our capacity to expand renewable energy and deliver lasting benefits for communities and the environment.”